  Fits Waist Size(s) OUT Seam
X-Small 28 20 1/2
Small / Above Knee 30 19
Small 30 21
Medium / Above Knee 32 19 1/2
Medium 32 21 1/2
Medium / Long 32 22 3/4
Large / Above Knee 34 20
Large 34 22
Large / Long 34 23 1/2
X-Large / Above Knee 36 20 1/2
X-Large 36 22 1/2
XX-Large 38-40 22 1/2
measurements are in inches

How to Measure:
Choose a similar garment you already own that fits you well. Compare your measurements to ours above, and choose the size you think will fit you best.
Flexion fabric provides the foundation for the perfect to and from the gym lifestyle piece. The flexion shorts' angular paneling and contrast fabric stretch zones providing superior comfort and mobility. Two front slash pockets are ideal for quick access storage. Side zippered pockets keep items securely stored while training, and out of the way while seated.

  • details
    • Flexion Fabric: Semi-slick exterior fabric provides durability, while an interior waffle texture offers superior comfort, temperature regulation, and breathability.
    • Stretch Zones: Contrast fabric through stretch zones provides added flexibility.
    • Versatile Storage: Two front slash pockets are ideal for quick access storage. Side zippered pockets keep items securely stored while training, and out of the way while seated. Zippered pockets can accommodate phones as large as the iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8+.
    • Patented Waistband System: Waistband stretches up to 4 inches in circumference to provide a perfect fit, without cinching or scrunching; providing clean lines and superior comfort.
    • Two-Way Drawstring: A patented two-way drawstring system allows you to lace up on the outside, or keep the drawstring inside for a clean competition look. Silicone textured drawstrings ensure they stay tied during training.
  • material
    94% Polyester / 6% Spandex
  • care

    Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, do not bleach, do not iron​.

