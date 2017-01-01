icon 6-in-1 backpack 60L
black/stealth black
|Backpack / Small Duffle
|Converted to Duffel
|Daypack / Messenger Bag
|Height
|22"
|33"
|22"
|Width
|15"
|15"
|15"
|Depth
|11"
|11"
|5"
|Volume
|40 Liters
|60 Liters
|10 Liters
Your perfect bag, 6 times over. As the name suggests, the icon has 6 distinct conversions: backpack, extended backpack, small duffle, large duffle, removable daypack, and messenger bag. Travel the world with nothing but a carry on, commute to work, or detach the daypack with laptop sleeve for a productive sit at your local coffee shop.