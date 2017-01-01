home / icon 6-in-1 backpack 60l

icon 6-in-1 backpack 60L

icon 6-in-1 backpack 60L

black/stealth black

$250.00
$250.00

size guide

close

  Backpack / Small Duffle Converted to Duffel Daypack / Messenger Bag
Height 22" 33" 22"
Width 15" 15" 15"
Depth 11" 11" 5"
Volume 40 Liters 60 Liters 10 Liters

Your perfect bag, 6 times over. As the name suggests, the icon has 6 distinct conversions: backpack, extended backpack, small duffle, large duffle, removable daypack, and messenger bag. Travel the world with nothing but a carry on, commute to work, or detach the daypack with laptop sleeve for a productive sit at your local coffee shop.

Ergonomic ventilated backpack straps and an adjustable sternum strap provide maximum comfort, while a myriad of other thoughtful features, including velour-lined valuables and media pockets, give you quick access to your phone, tablet, etc. And yes, it fits perfectly in your favorite airline's overhead compartment.

Conversion 2 utilizes the icon 6-in-1 backpack's expandable compartment. The separate compartment's added room, 20 liters to be exact, is perfect to stash damp clothing, or if you simply need more storage.

Conversion 3 introduces the first of two duffle options. Store the backpack straps behind the back panel and attach the provided padded duffle strap to turn your backpack into a small duffle bag.

Conversion 4 sees the return of the expandable compartment, transforming the small duffle into the larger extended duffle.

Conversion 5 may look like an entirely different backpack, but it's not. A removable daypack with laptop sleeve detaches from the main backpack providing the perfect companion for a meeting or quick trip.

Conversion 6 enlists the help of the padded duffle strap to turn the daypack into a messenger bag. With the backpack straps tucked out of view, the messenger bag provides a clean, professional look.