verge II flex-woven zip pocket short
port/cherry
|Fits Waist Size(s)
|OUT Seam
|X-Small
|28
|20½
|Small / Above Knee
|30
|19
|Small
|30
|21
|Medium / Quad-Cut
|32
|16⅜
|Medium / Above Knee
|32
|19½
|Medium
|32
|21½
|Medium / Long
|32
|22¾
|Large / Quad-Cut
|34
|16¾
|Large / Above Knee
|34
|20
|Large
|34
|22
|Large / Long
|34
|23½
|X-Large / Above Knee
|36
|20½
|X-Large
|36
|22½
|XX-Large
|38-40
|22½
|measurements are in inches
How to Measure:
The verge ll flex-woven zip pocket short offers a near weightless feel and the optimal balance between stretch and durability. Providing security and superior comfort, our patented waistband system incorporates a two-way drawstring allowing you to lace up on the outside, or keep the drawstring inside for a clean, competition look.
details
- Flex Woven Fabric: Built with lightweight, sweat-wicking, quick drying flex-woven fabric.
- Flex-Knit Panels: Inset flex-knit fabric panels provide increased stretch and improved range of motion in all the right places
- Odor Resistant: Anti-microbial treated fabric keeps the shorts germ free.
- Patented Waistband System: Waistband stretches up to 4 inches in circumference to provide a perfect fit, without cinching or scrunching; providing clean lines and superior comfort.
- Two-way Drawstring: VELCRO®*-free construction incorporates a patented two-way drawstring system allowing you to lace up on the outside, or keep the drawstring inside for a clean competition look. New silicone textured drawstrings ensure they stay tied during training.
- Zipper Side Pockets: Perfectly placed zipper side pockets with semi-auto lock YKK zippers provide the perfect amount of storage with minimal movement of stowed items.
- Quad-cut length: For those who like their shorts a little shorter, the quad-cut length features an inseam that is approximately 5 inches shorter than the regular length.
- Your Perfect Length: Now available in quad-cut, above the knee, regular, and long (not available in all lengths for every size and color).
material
85% Nylon / 15% Spandex
care
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, do not bleach, do not iron.