port/cherry

  Fits Waist Size(s) OUT Seam
X-Small 28 20½
Small / Above Knee 30 19
Small 30 21
Medium / Quad-Cut 32 16⅜
Medium / Above Knee 32 19½
Medium 32 21½
Medium / Long 32 22¾
Large / Quad-Cut 34 16¾
Large / Above Knee 34 20
Large 34 22
Large / Long 34 23½
X-Large / Above Knee 36 20½
X-Large 36 22½
XX-Large 38-40 22½
measurements are in inches

How to Measure:
Choose a similar garment you already own that fits you well. Compare your measurements to ours above, and choose the size you think will fit you best.
The verge ll flex-woven zip pocket short offers a near weightless feel and the optimal balance between stretch and durability. Providing security and superior comfort, our patented waistband system incorporates a two-way drawstring allowing you to lace up on the outside, or keep the drawstring inside for a clean, competition look.

  • details
    • Flex Woven Fabric: Built with lightweight, sweat-wicking, quick drying flex-woven fabric.

    • Flex-Knit Panels: Inset flex-knit fabric panels provide increased stretch and improved range of motion in all the right places

    • Odor Resistant: Anti-microbial treated fabric keeps the shorts germ free.

    • Patented Waistband System:  Waistband stretches up to 4 inches in circumference to provide a perfect fit, without cinching or scrunching; providing clean lines and superior comfort.

    • Two-way Drawstring: VELCRO®*-free construction incorporates a patented two-way drawstring system allowing you to lace up on the outside, or keep the drawstring inside for a clean competition look. New silicone textured drawstrings ensure they stay tied during training.

    • Zipper Side Pockets: Perfectly placed zipper side pockets with semi-auto lock YKK zippers provide the perfect amount of storage with minimal movement of stowed items.

    • Quad-cut length: For those who like their shorts a little shorter, the quad-cut length features an inseam that is approximately 5 inches shorter than the regular length.

    • Your Perfect Length: Now available in quad-cut, above the knee, regular, and long (not available in all lengths for every size and color).
  • material
    85% Nylon / 15% Spandex
  • care

    Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, do not bleach, do not iron​.

